Micronation born from boredom: Where crocs are banned and 'reply-all' emails are illegal

In a land where Crocs are banned, reply-all emails are illegal, and speeding is allowed if you're rushing home with tacos, you'll find the Republic of Slowjamastan. It's a quirky micronation born from the boredom of a global lockdown and a burst of creative energy, according to a report by the BBC.

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The Birth of Slowjamastan

Williams, a passionate traveller, had been on a mission to visit every United Nations-recognised country. By early 2020, only one destination was left on his list. But when the pandemic hit, his travel plans were grounded. Stranded at home, Williams grew restless. That’s when he had a wild idea: "If I can't visit another country, why not create one?"

He pitched the idea to his best friend, Mark Corona, who couldn’t help but laugh. "The only thing I could think of was this episode of Family Guy where Peter started his own country, Petoria," said Corona. "I was rolling my eyes, like, 'OK dude. Where will this country convene? At your house?'"

Despite the scepticism, Williams moved forward. He found a plot of land for $19,500 in Southern California. "It was love at first sight," Williams said. The deal was sealed, and the Republic of Slowjamastan was born.

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Building the Nation

In 2021, Williams and Corona set to work on their new country.

They installed road signs on California State Route 78 declaring: "Republic of Slowjamastan." Local authorities were quick to take notice. Some people likely thought they were dealing with a terrorist group, but it only fueled the duo’s passion.

Soon, Slowjamastan had a police force, fire trucks, and even an immigration booth. "Suddenly I was buying police cars and coins and immigration booths," Williams said. They even issued passports for anyone interested in becoming a citizen.

The Sultan’s role

According to the report, Williams took on the role of Sultan, embracing a military-style look with dark sunglasses and a pressed uniform.

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His speech shifted too, adopting what he calls a "GFA" (general foreign accent), complete with elongated vowels and rolled Rs, mimicking the style of authoritarian figures like Muammar Gaddafi.

Over the years, Slowjamastan has gained 25,000 citizens from 120 countries. Many of them are Americans seeking an escape from political division. "I don’t have to tell you how divisive everything is," said Williams. "Slowjamastan is the escape from all of that."

A growing community

While some Slowjamastan citizens enjoy the country from afar, many make the journey to see it in person. Events like the launch of the nation’s first "naval vessel," a broken submarine named the SS Badassin, are open to the public. Citizenship is easily obtained through a simple online form.

For Williams, Slowjamastan offers a retreat from the real world. "Other than our politics, we forbid discussion of any politics at all," he said.

The future of Slowjamastan

The future of Slowjamastan looks bright. Although the country is small, its appeal is growing. Williams is proud to see people from all over the world, including Bangladesh, joining the community.

And if you want to join, you can pay a small fee to secure a title like Member of Parliament or Ambassador. Just don’t forget to show up for the flag-raising ceremonies.