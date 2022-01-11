Microsoft Future Ready: Industry veterans ask businesses to embrace digital India

Industry leaders such as Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, Narayana Health chairman Devi Shetty and Microsoft's India president Anant Maheshwari offered their unique perspectives on future-proofing the Indian economy on Day 1 of Microsoft's annual flagship event 'Future Ready'.

In this Microsoft’s annual event, industry leaders and experts come together to share their unique perspectives on diverse themes and the need to accelerate the tech intensity of businesses to realise India’s vision to become a truly digital economy.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, shared his perspective on the digital uptake in India and how it has touched the lives of millions of Indians across the nation. He said, “Starting with, the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) Trinity, in terms of the India stack, to biometric, the e-locker, the digital signature, we’ve really grown and evolved hugely.”

“As far as the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), is concerned, linking up all these banks has been transformational. If you look at the fintech movement, many young unicorns have really transformed the insurance space or even stock markets. So there has been huge transformation, as far as digitalisation is concerned,” Kant added.

Kant further said, "We are creating three unicorns a month. We've been able to do this because our young entrepreneurs are tapping into this data and using it to technologically leapfrog and that is what India needs to do. We need to leapfrog in all these emerging areas of technology, whether it is metaverse or Artificial Intelligence, because India has the size and scale of data and the use cases, which no other country has. We are also doing a lot in terms of making India go green, in the context of renewable energy and the hydrogen mission. I think that story is still unfolding in the next three to four years and India is set to take the global lead in this area."

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, argued about India's digital connectivity and the disruptive potential of technology. He said, ”Acceleration of 'bridgital' is the way forward and it is happening, as we see people from all walks of life adopting digitisation. We have some fantastic platforms in India including UPI and Aadhar-India has the volumes and the mindset to build platforms at scale. What is important now is how we make AI and Machine Learning relevant for more people. How do you take AI, machine learning and cloud to work for all kinds of professionals in urban and rural areas?"

Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health, while talking about how India can use technology to make healthcare preventive, predictive and accessible, said "Everyone has access to smartphones, and they can access doctors like us, by just the touch of a button. And this is the reality. Technology will give rich people what they always had, in a better format, but technology will also give poor people what they could never dream of having, and this is the beauty of what technology will do, to democratise healthcare."

On the topic of how digital innovation holds key to building a secure, sustainable economy, Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, "Tech intensity is the engine of future readiness across small and large businesses and industries, and this has further been accelerated by the pandemic."

“Technology is bridging social and economic gaps as well as fostering innovation and transformation, and we see a massive opportunity for us to work collaboratively to deliver inclusive growth for all, given that technology is truly about people and empowering them to do better. It's a privilege to have path-breaking and inspirational thought leaders share their insights at Future Ready to envision sustainable growth for India,” Maheshwari added.