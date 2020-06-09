Mild earthquake shakes Jammu and Kashmir; epicentre near Srinagar

A mild earthquake rocked Jammu and Kashmir early on Tuesday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) later confirmed that the mild earthquake had a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter Scale. According to the organisation, the epicentre of the earthquake was 14 km north of Srinagar.

For the past few months, several mild earthquakes have hit parts of North India. On June 8, an earthquake of magnitude 2.1 magnitude was felt in Haryana's Gurugram. The epicentre was 13 km west of Gurugram. Tremors were also felt in Delhi.

Earlier, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 2.9 hit Rohtak in Haryana on May 29.

The earthquake on June 8 was the 11th earthquake to shake the national capital in the last three months. Some top geologists have said that these recent low-intensity tremors in Delhi indicate that a powerful earthquake could hit the Delhi NCR region at any time in the near future.

