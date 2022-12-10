Milind Soman promotes special dishwashing gel 'for men': Internet schools him, says 'choose better ads'

Actor and fitness model Milind Soman's new Instagram post has left internet users in shock. Milind can be seen promoting dishwashing liquid Vim Black in the post. The video advocates that men should do the household chores and promotes black as the colour for men and machoism.

The video clip opens with a young man bragging about helping his mom in doing the dishes. "I am a bit tired as I washed all the dishes last night. I often help my mom, we should." After the shot, Milind enters the frame saying, "Wow, what a brag. Go on, did you enjoy? Now, here is Vim Black (the dishwashing liquid). Now wash all the dishes and keep on bragging."

The video ends with Milind posing with the dishwashing bottle. He says, "Vim Black, easy to clean, more to brag." Sharing the video, the fitness enthusiast wrote, "Vim Black - dishwashing liquid made for men. Or is it? @vimindia @mtvindia #VimBlack #VimForMen #BragWithSwag."

Milind's post has sparked a flood of responses, with netizens criticising the stereotyping of a household chore.

An internet user called the advertisment wrong. "Kaam ko genderize kar lia. Matlab black bole toh manly hogaya. C'mon! C'mon! Yeh kya kia. (Genderised a chore? So it is manly if it is black? What did you do)."

Another user said, "Actually a better ad would be if the man would be shown washing the dishes with this n women getting attracted to him… AXE effect se bhi jyada effective rahega (It will be more effective than the AXE effect)."

One user wrote, “Yeah, of course ! Some men need a ‘Vim black for men’ to be able to feel manly enough to do the dishes because regular Vim mein lagta hai k bartan dhona bhi (makes you feel that washing dishes) is a woman’s job!”

A user called Vim Black and the advertisement probably the dumbest. "Come on Milind, choose better ads," the comment read.

Apart from Milind Soman, other celebs including Prathamesh Maulingkar, Vivek Dhadha and Sahil Salathia are also promoting the Vim Black box, which has black scrubbers and a black apron for men.



