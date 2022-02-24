Mini launches its first all-electric 'Cooper SE' in India at Rs 47.2 lakh

British automotive marque Mini on Thursday launched its first all-electric hatchback Cooper SE in India at Rs 47.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-door car is made available in the country as a completely built-up (CBU) unit and is available in a single fully-loaded variant.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “10 years into the country, MINI India is proud to bring the first all-electric car in the compact premium segment.”

BMW group-owned company’s electrified version of Cooper SE looks look identical to the internal combustion version of its sibling, apart from the SE badging and a different powertrain. The new automobile is also 145 kg heavier compared to the petrol version.

Pawah further added, “In line with our ‘Digital First’ strategy, it is also the first series model exclusively available for booking on the MINI Online Shop and was completely sold out during the pre-launch booking phase itself. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE combines MINI's inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions and a low centre of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling.”

Bookings for the next phase of deliveries will start from March 2022 as all available units were sold out during the pre-launch booking in Q4 2021.

Looks and infotainment

The new Mini Cooper SE, in terms of exterior design, gets an ‘E’ badge on its chrome-finish front grille, circular LED headlamps with DRLs and sports 17-inch alloy wheels. One can also opt for neon yellow accents on the ORVMs, blacked-out B pillars and flared wheel arches. The rear of the car features ‘Union Jack’-designed LED tail-lamps, a window wiper and a roof-mounted antenna.

Speaking of the inside, the new EV features a multifunctional heated steering wheel with Nappa leather upholstery, a Harmon Kardon-tuned sound system, wireless smartphone charger and black.

The Cooper SE is available in four colour options - white silver, midnight black, moonwalk grey and British racing green. The new Mini Cooper SE also features a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch touchscreen panel for infotainment control and a panoramic glass roof.

Powertrain and range

Mini claims that the electric drive can sprint from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds and is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

The company also said that the Cooper SE EV can be charged using:

50 kW DC Charger – 80% in 36 mins.

11 kW AC Charger – 80% in 2 hours 30 minutes.

2.3 kW AC Charger– 80% in 9 hours 43 minutes.

Safety and features

The new electric Mini comes with driver-assist features like cruise control, park distance control, rearview camera and tyre pressure monitor. The Cooper SE also gets four drive modes – Mid, Sport, Green and Green+.

The all-electric MINI features cutting-edge safety technology. Cooper SE’s standard safety equipment comprises front passenger airbags, brake assist, 3-point seat belts, dynamic stability control, anti-lock braking system and cornering brake control.

The car also gets with the company’s MINIMALISM technology, which includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air ducts and electromechanical power steering.