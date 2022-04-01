Minimum temperature in Delhi settles above season's average

Delhi experienced a hot Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 21.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasons' average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 48 percent, indicating dry weather.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius and strong surface wind is also forecast by the MeT department.

IMD officials have said a prolonged dry spell has led to severe hot weather conditions in northwest India.

The weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions at isolated places between April 3 and 6.