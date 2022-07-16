Ministry of Rural Development warns public against recruitment fraud

The Union Ministry of Rural Development on Friday cautioned people against "fraudulent" claims by the National Rural Development Mission, which is purportedly carrying out recruitment under its name.

In a statement, the ministry said the NRDM does not come under its purview.

"General public at large is hereby warned that any recruitment activities undertaken by National Rural Development Mission-NRDM (nrdm.in), perpetrated purportedly in the name of the Ministry, and/or its officials may be considered fraudulent and do not have any endorsement," the ministry said.

"The National Rural Development Mission-NRDM (nrdm.in), claiming to have its office at National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), NDCC-II, 7th Floor, Jai Singh Road New Delhi - 110001, and alternate operational address as 12, Lodhi Road, 110003, and contact number 8375999665, does not work under the purview of Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India, as claimed," it said.

The ministry said it does not charge any fee at any stage of its recruitment process or request information on applicants' bank accounts.