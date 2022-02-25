Mirabai Chanu wins gold in Singapore, qualifies for Commonwealth Games

Mirabai Chanu, the star Indian lifter from Manipur has qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the 55kg weight category by clinching gold in the Singapore Weightlifting International 2022.



Chanu lifted 191kg (86kg 105kg) to stand on top of the podium where she was competing in the 55kg weight class for the first time.



This was Chanu's first competitive event since the historic Tokyo Games performance last year when she bagged India's first silver medal in weightlifting at the Olympics.



Based on her Commonwealth rankings, the 27-year-old has also qualified for the CWG in the 49kg weight category. However, it is expected that Chanu will also compete in the new 55kg weight division.



The second-placed lifter, Australian Jessica Sewastenko's best effort was 167kg (77kg 90kg), 24kg less than Chanu's.



Elly Cassandra Englebert of Malaysia finished third with a best effort of 165kg (75kg 90kg).



The Singapore Weightlifting International is a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The top eight lifters in each weight category in the ongoing tournament directly qualify for the 2022 CWG.