Mizoram extends complete lockdown for two more weeks

The Mizoram government on Monday announced that the state will again go into complete lockdown for the next two weeks starting from 12:00 am on June 9.

The decision was taken after a consultative group meeting by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. The government has also changed the standard quarantine period from two weeks to three weeks. The government will soon release the lockdown guidelines which will be followed for the next two week. These will be made available by the Department Informatics and Public Relations.

On May 30, Mizoram health minister Dr R. Lalthangliana had said that the government was considering to extend the lockdown for two more weeks as there was a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

This announcement by the Mizoram government comes at a time when most states are removing lockdown restrictions. In many states, public places such as malls, restaurants and hotels are expected to open today.

Currently, Mizoram has reported 42 cases of COVID-19.

