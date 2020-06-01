Monsoon rains arrive in Kerala, says government

India's annual monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast on Monday, an official at the state-run weather office said, marking the start of the four-month rainy season that is crucial for the country's farm-dependent economy.

The monsoon delivers about 70% of India's annual rainfall.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Why India should be wary of excessive push for liquidity or credit

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.

Rains usually lash Kerala state, on India's southwest coast, from around June 1 and cover the whole country by mid-July. Timely rains trigger the planting of crops such as rice, soybeans and cotton.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: The economics behind India's Rs 21 lakh crore package