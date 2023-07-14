Monsoon Update 2023: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi on July 17, 18, issues yellow alert for Mumbai for today

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Delhi can expect light to moderate rainfall for the next 5 days. However, the rainfall might intensify on July 17 and July 18. Delhi has been witnessing flood situation after Yamuna water levels rose to a record high on Thursday.

Several areas in Delhi are flooded even as the water levels of the Yamuna River receded on Friday afternoon. Videos of waterlogged streets in the national capital showed areas like Supreme Court, Rajghat, ITO Road, Red Fort, among others, being impacted as Yamuna water level crossed the 208 metres mark, breaching the all-time record set 45 years ago.

More rainfall could add to the problems. As of 4 pm today, Yamuna in Delhi was flowing at 208.23 m.

“Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining areas for the next 5 days. We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall on the 17th and 18th July. However, the flooding in Delhi is not due to localized rain but because the Yamuna River has received a lot of water from Himachal and other states,” Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | A Police van stuck in flood-water near Kashmere Gate area in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fqtDCNFcTQ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

The national capital witnessed light rain on Thursday as well, adding to the severe waterlogging in the low-lying areas. Brief spells of light rain occurred in parts of central and south Delhi, including areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas and Jangpura.

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the closure of schools near the river and the shutting down of water treatment plants, as people waded through knee-deep waters in low-lying areas to reach safer places.

Monsoon in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the Met Department, in its latest weather bulletin, predicted moderate rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, during the next two days. It has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra for Friday.

On Friday, rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs after almost a week of subdued rainfall activity, which led to waterlogging at some places and resulted in slowing down of traffic.

Railway authorities claimed that suburban trains were running as per their normal schedule, but commuters complained that there was a delay of around 15 minutes.

"Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra for today," IMD said.

Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra for today: IMD pic.twitter.com/puTETwfNig — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

The Met department has separately issued a red alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim, stating that these areas are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall today, 14 July. Expect heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal, and East Rajasthan.

“Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on 14th July," IMD said.

