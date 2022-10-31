Morbi bridge collapse: Seven members of a family in UP die in tragedy

Seven members of a family from Uttar Pradesh who were visiting the Morbi suspension bridge died during the mishap. The accident took place on Sunday evening, leading to the death of 141 people. The state and central governments have announced ex-gratia to kins of the deceased and the injured.

According to a report by ANI, seven members of a family from Jaliya Devani village in Dhrol taluka of Jamnagar district in UP died in the Morbi bridge accident. According to the report, five of these members were children. The bodies have been taken to the village for the last rites.

#MorbiBridgeCollapse | Seven members, including five children, of a family in Jaliya Devani village, Dhrol taluka in Jamnagar district died in the mishap yesterday.



The bodies are being taken for their last rites.#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/wiZc8iYYLs — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against private agencies for attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, regarding the Morbi incident.

The FIR has been registered against the maintenance and management agencies of the Morbi bridge, under Sections 304, 308 and 114.

The bridge maintenance agency/person did not take due care and undertake a quality check of the bridge, the police said. The Morbi bridge was closed for about 8 months for renovation and repair work, and was reopened five days before the accident took place.

Visual Story: Morbi Bridge Collapse: Shocking CCTV Footage

The FIR put the blame on the management and faulty construction, and stated that gross negligence and a push to open the bridge for tourism led to the devastating tragedy.

Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh for the kin of deceased has been announced by the central government and state government respectively, while Rs 50,000 has been announced by both state and central governments for those injured.

Also read: Morbi bridge collapse video: The moment the bridge snaps and people fall in Machchhu river

Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: All you need to know about the suspension bridge in Gujarat