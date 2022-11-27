More than 40 high-end mobile phones stolen during DJ Snake's concert in Mumbai

In a very shocking incident, unidentified persons stole more than 40 high-end mobile phones during DJ Snake's concert at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday.

The police said that they had received numerous complaints about the phone theft from concertgoers. On Saturday night, the event was held at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ground, the news agency PTI reported.

Hundreds of people had purchased tickets for the French music producer's concert online, and the venue was packed, he said.

According to the official, the police have filed four to five FIRs under Section 379 (punishment for theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after more than 40 high-end mobile phones were stolen or misplaced at the venue.

He added that police were reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the accused.

Some people took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the theft that occurred during the event.

@djsnake what about my phone got stolen 😭😭😭? pic.twitter.com/4wCB5lbB4W — Mohan komati (Mercy) (@Mohankomati7) November 27, 2022

Tere concert mai phone kho gya mere. Naya dila bc — T_Lohia (@tallboylifts) November 26, 2022

The concert in Mumbai was part of the hitmaker's Sunburn Arena tour in India. The music festival was also held in other cities, beginning with Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad. On Sunday evening, it is set to rock Bengaluru.

DJ Snake is the mastermind behind classics such as Disco Maghreb, Taki Taki, and Magenta Riddim. He recently made history by selling out Paris's elite soccer team, PSG, at the Parc des Princes, a 63,000-capacity stadium. Michael Jackson and Prince have also performed at this legendary venue. DJ Snake is the first electronic act to perform at the venue.