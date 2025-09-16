'More than average campus placement': 21-yr old reveals his earnings from X. Here's what netizens have to say

A social media user recently claimed that he earned around ₹32,000 per month just by posting regularly on X (formerly Twitter). Kanav, a 21-year-old engineer, said that posting regularly on the platform pays him more than an average campus placement.

"Posting on X is already paying me more than average tier 3 campus placement, and I literally only started 2 months ago," the user wrote. He also shared that he received around ₹67,400 from the social media platform.

The amount was paid in 5 instalments, with the largest one-time payment being ₹21,097 and the lowest being ₹8,115.

posting on x is already paying me more than average tier 3 campus placement and I literally only started 2 months ago pic.twitter.com/KRl9HdSYm4 — kanav (@kanavtwt) September 15, 2025

Replying to his post, he shared his college's average campus placement offer for context without citing the source of his data.

my college's average campus placement for contexthttps://t.co/QZWge4SNot — kanav (@kanavtwt) September 15, 2025

BusinessToday.In could not independently verify the authenticity of this data.

Under the platform's creator monetisation program, eligible creators can earn ad revenue from replies based on verified impressions and engagement. With rates of $0.008–$0.01 per 1,000 impressions, over 28M impressions can yield more than ₹67,000 over months for high-engagement accounts.

Soon after the post went viral, netizens backed the user and said that campus placements in India are seriously bad and there hasn't been much of a hike in recent years.

"Because obviously, society decided that a campus placement is the only valid path even if trying something new makes more money and actual sense," a user wrote.

"Yes. College placements are seriously bad. They haven't increased in years. Everyone should post more on X. X will be bigger than any other social [media] combined," a second user commented.

"Average tier 3 placement is not 1 lac," a user said. To this, the original poster replied that he makes ₹3.6 per annum.

"Wow, And one of the textbook ways of getting reach is by complaining how bad the t3 college placements are," yet another user commented.