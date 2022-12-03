Morgan Stanley’s VP chases down thief on Mumbai’s busy streets, hands him over to cops

India’s financial capital Mumbai recently witnessed a top business executive making a high-stake thief chase throughout the bustling city’s busy streets in search of his mobile phone.

Sudhanshu Nivsarkar, vice president of Morgan Stanley group, was seen chasing down the bustling Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road and catching a robber who snatched his cell phone, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The 41-year-old executive, who managed to catch the thief, handed him over to the police.

According to the Powai police, Nivsarkar, on Wednesday evening, took an autorickshaw from the Hub Mall in Goregaon to go to his residence in Chandivali. However, when the auto was stuck in a traffic jam near the National Security Guard base on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road Nivsarkar caught up with the robber.

As per the report, an officer at the Powai police station said, “Nivsarkar was holding his cell phone in his left hand while sitting in the auto-rickshaw and the accused suddenly snatched it and started running. Nivsarkar immediately leapt out of the auto and ran after him.”

But Nivsarkar refused to give up and resumed his chase, which continued for several minutes till the accused tripped and fell. Nivsarkar caught up with the thief.

At the same time, the passers-by who had witnessed the chase also came rushing to help. They overpowered the accused, while Nivsarkar called the local cops and the nearest mobile unit was immediately diverted to the spot.

The police took the accused into custody and recovered the phone from him. He was identified as Sagar Thakur (32), a resident of the Saki Vihar Road in Powai.

Police took the accused into police custody and recovered Nivsarkar’s phone from him. The thief was identified as Sagar Thakur, a resident of Powai’s Saki Vihar Road.

“Thakur has been arrested and charged with robbery under the Indian Penal Code. We are looking into his background to check if he has similar cases registered against him in the past,” an officer was quoted as saying in the report.