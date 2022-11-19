‘Morph a cowboy hat on my photo': Anand Mahindra asks for photo, netizens send him options 

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his witty tweets. After tweeting about Mahindra Group's new rodeo team in the US, Mahindra was flooded with his edited photos wearing a cowboy hat and other cowboy-related attire on Twitter. In the photos, Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, can be seen donning a cowboy hat.

In North America, rodeo is a spectator sport in which cowboys perform various skills while mounted on wild horses. Mahindra said that the launch of Mahindra's rodeo team would "introduce this uniquely American sport to 1.4 billion Indians" in a tweet from The Cowboy Channel.

When a Twitter user inquired about the possibility of spotting the businessman wearing a cowboy hat, Mahindra replied, “Now there’s an idea… Will do that. But I’m sure someone will also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat onto my photo..”

Now there’s an idea… Will do that. But I’m sure someone will be also go ahead and morph a cowboy hat onto my photo..🙄 https://t.co/1wBXH7uL0h — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2022

I blame this squarely on you sir for giving us the idea! 😀Behold the ScorpioBhai! pic.twitter.com/QfOpoMxDfZ — Ram Raja (@ramistheraja) November 17, 2022

Twitter users rose to the occasion, flooding the microblogging platform with edited photos of Mahindra wearing a cowboy hat and other cowboy-related attire.

Anand Mahindra was impressed by one of the entries in this unlikely Photoshop battle and retweeted it by saying "Not bad.”

I think thar will be much apt for you pic.twitter.com/Zr0wdwQ3lH — Chanchalguda Warden (@AlwaysRamChiru) November 17, 2022

His favourite morphed image, however, showed him with a white beard and a hat. “But I much prefer this. And it’s given me an idea… Maybe it is indeed the age and time to try out a white beard…” he tweeted.

But I much prefer this. And it’s given me an idea… Maybe it is indeed the age and time to try out a white beard…👍🏽 https://t.co/fdbG7faIcB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 17, 2022

Anand Mahindra is a frequent user of social media. He regularly shares eye-catching articles that draw online users in. He has also given voice to many stories of inspirational people and assisted in bringing attention to those who deserve support. On Twitter, the businessman has more than 10 million followers.

