'Mostly driven by luck': Nithin Kamath explains why he never sets goals at Zerodha

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has said that they never set goals at the company – and for good reason! He added that the outcomes in businesses are mostly driven by luck, and being at the right place at the right time.

Kamath, who spoke about the pitfalls of setting up goals – be it user growth, revenues or profit – said that the idea they follow is to improve every day and do what is right for the users. He added that they know that will get where they have to and that that the journey is more fun this way,

“In any case, the range of outcomes in business is mostly driven by luck and being at the right place at the right time. Sharing so that people know that there are multiple ways to build a decently large business,” he said in a LinkedIn post, along with an article published at University of Pennsylvania’s news site, Penn Today. The article, titled ‘The dark side of setting goals’ was published on May 7, 2009.

In the article, the author said that while people understand the importance of setting realistic goals, they often miss out on realising the harmful effects of setting goals altogether. Most believe that setting goals is beneficial but fail to understand that the same motivation can push people towards unethical behaviours, the article quoted Maurice Schweitzer, an associate professor of operations and information management at Penn’s Wharton School.

Goals that have economic rewards, make them more salient and powerful, according to Schweitzer.

The Penn Today article said that other studies show that employees saddled with unrealistic goals can compel them to lie, cheat or steal. Schweitzer said that people are more likely to cheat with goals than without them.

In schools that receive federal money in accordance to their performance, teachers and administrators have been found manipulating scores of students.

He says that the mounting causal evidence linking goal-setting and harmful behaviour must be studied.

“My idea would be to combine that with careful oversight, a strong organizational culture, and make sure the goals that you use are going to be constructive and not significantly harm the organisation,” Schweitzer said, according to the report.

