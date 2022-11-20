Mother Dairy raises full-cream milk price by Re 1/litre, token milk by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy has decided to raise full-cream milk prices by Rs 1 per litre and token milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR market, effective Monday, citing an increase in input costs.

Mother Dairy, one of the top milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR with volumes of more than 30 lakh litres per day, has raised milk prices for the fourth time this year.

According to PTI, quoting company spokesperson, Mother Dairy has raised the price of full-cream milk by Re 1 to Rs 64 per litre.

However, the firm hasn't changed the costs of full-cream milk packaged in 500 ml containers.

Token milk (bulk vended milk) will be sold at Rs 50 per litre beginning Monday, up from Rs 48 currently.

Milk price increases will strain household budgets at a time when food inflation is already high.

Mother Dairy attributed the price increase to an increase in the cost of obtaining raw milk from dairy farmers.

The company stated that the increased cost of feed and fodder, as well as the erratic monsoon, have impacted raw milk availability, putting a strain on raw milk prices.

Furthermore, Mother Dairy reported an increase in demand for processed milk.

According to Mother Dairy, the price adjustment will allow the business to continue providing farmers with fair compensation while ensuring that consumers receive high-quality milk.

Mother Dairy passes on approximately 75-80% of the prices paid by consumers to milk producers.

On October 16, Mother Dairy raised the cost of full-cream milk and cow milk in Delhi-NCR and a few other North Indian markets by Rs 2 per litre.

In March and August, prices were also increased by Rs 2 per litre for all variations.

Another significant player in the Delhi-NCR market is Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells milk under the Amul brand. Each day, it sells close to 40 lakh litres.

The world's largest producer of milk, India, produces about 210 million tonnes of milk each year.

Also Read: After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes prices of full cream milk in Delhi-NCR