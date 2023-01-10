Mouth-watering! JPMorgan posts ‘editing job’ with $30,000 dining budget

JPMorgan Chase has posted a job listing for a senior editor for its restaurant review service, The Infatuation, which it acquired in 2021. The starting salary for the position is between $85,000 and $130,000.



The selected candidate will receive a $30,000 annual dining allowance.



The Infatuation position calls for an editor with managerial and editing experience who lives in New York City and who would "lose sleep over a missing comma or a misspelt menu item," according to the job description.



“This position is an editing job and also very much an eating job — you’ll get a $30,000 annual restaurant budget for dining out. If that sounds amazing rather than intimidating to you, we should talk!” it added.



The editor will need to collaborate closely with various writers on restaurant reviews and guides, “helping them to hone their voices and find the perfect phrase, while also driving a high volume of content output,” read the job description.



JPMorgan has a similar job posting for writers in Seattle and London, with a pay range of $58,000-$80,000. The position entails spending nights visiting as many restaurants as possible and writing about them. London's pay package was not disclosed.



“Dine out multiple times per week for restaurant research using your restaurant budget,” the job description read.