MPhils, MBAs, MTechs, BTechs among 4,225 constable recruits in Haryana Police

Lack of jobs is not the only problem, it's also the type of jobs available in the economy. A latest development in Haryana adds to the concerns on the issue of job creation. It has come to the fore that out of a total 4,225 constables - qualification criteria for the post is Class 12 - who are undergoing training for the Haryana Police, over 400 candidates are those with post-graduate degrees like MPhil, MTech, MBA, MSc, and MCA. Also, hundreds of the candidates are also those with other professional degrees like BTech, BCA and BSc.

Despite holding professional degrees, but no clear future prospects, these youths seem to opt for whatever opportunity they get. All these candidates will soon participate in the passing out parade of the 84th batch of Recruit Basic Course (RBC) on May 20, in which Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will honour the candidates who perform well during the training.

"As a result of the transparent recruitment process in the Haryana Police, highly qualified youth have been recruited in police, including 3,827 from rural areas and 398 from the urban background. Out of these, two are MPhil, 15 MTech, 16 MCA, 36 MBA, 33 MSc, 38 M.Com, 103 MA, 273 BTech, 51 BCA, 3 LLB, 434 BSc, 215 BCom, 844 BA, 23 Diploma holders, 65 are having 10+2 with JBT qualification, two each ITI fitter and polytechnic and 2028 are 10+2 pass," PTI quoted a government official as saying.

Government officials, who seem contended that highly-qualified youths are applying for these posts, might be indifferent to the reality that many of them don't get enough opportunities in the field of their choice and have no option but to cling on to anything that comes their way.

Recently, Business Today had reported that over 26 lakh candidates had applied for 10,000 posts of bank probationary officers and clerks in State Bank of India . SBI, the country's biggest public sector bank, received as many as 9.75 lakh applications for 2,000 probationary officers' posts and over 16.6 lakh applications for 8,300 posts at the clerical level. The average competition for each seat comes out to be around 260. A majority of candidates applying for the clerical position were engineering graduates or those with post-graduate degrees.