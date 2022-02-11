Mughal Gardens in Delhi to open for public from Feb 12; check details here

The famous Mughal Gardens in Delhi will open its gates for the general public from Saturday, February 12 till March 16.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Rashtrapati Bhavan said visitors will be permitted to see the Gardens only through advance online booking.

Amid the COVID-19 alarm, like the previous year, this year too walk-in entry will not be allowed as precautionary measures, the statement read. Booking can be done through the Rashtrapati Bhavan website.

President Ram Nath Kovind opened the yearly "Udyanotsav" of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. "The Mughal Gardens will remain open for the general public from February 12, 2022, to March 16, 2022 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 1000 hrs to 1700 hrs (last entry at 1600 hrs)," according to the statement.

Mughal Gardens Delhi: Bookings, entry, number of people allowed

There will be seven pre-booked hourly slots that will be available between 10.00 pm and 5.00 pm and the last entry will be at 4 pm.

A maximum of 100 persons can be accommodated in each slot. During the tour to Mughal Gardens, visitors will be required to follow COVID norms such as wearing of mask, maintaining physical distance etc.

They will also have to undergo thermal screening at the Gardens' entry point. No visitor will be permitted to get inside without a mask.

All visitors can enter and exit from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, which is close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mughal Gardens Delhi: What's allowed, what's not allowed

Visitors can carry mobile phones inside the Mughal Gardens, according to the statement which added that they are requested not to bring any handbags or ladies purses, water bottles, cameras, briefcases, umbrellas, eatables, radios or transistors, boxes, arms and ammunitions etc.

Meanwhile, arrangements are made for providing the facilities of toilets, sanitisers, drinking water, first aid/medical facility along the public route. The highlight of this year's Udyanotsav will be 11 varieties of Tulips likely to bloom in phases during February.

Flower carpets in splendid designs will also be on exhibit in the Central Lawns of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The predominant colour scheme of this year's ornamental flowers is yellow, white, red and orange. A small cactus corner has also been gardened along with some air-purifying plants in the Mughal Gardens.