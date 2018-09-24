Watch: Mukesh Ambani walks daughter Isha Ambani to Anand Piramal in engagement ceremony

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, whose engagement party was held in Lake Como in Italy, looked radiant as she was escorted by her father towards her would-be husband Anand Piramal. The video footage of this opulent engagement ceremony is being widely shared on social media. In the video, Isha waves at the guests as she walks towards Anand. Her mother Nita Ambani, who wore a 'Como Chic' outfit, also the theme of the occasion, can be seen happily clapping for the couple. Her twin brother Akash Ambani and his fiance Shloka Mehta walked behind her.

The engagement ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal began on Friday and ended on Sunday with a farewell lunch.

According to an India Today report, the night saw a live performance by musician John Legend, as tourists in Lake Como watched the night sky lit up with an extensive display of fireworks that lasted quite some time. Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar attended the event. Other Bollywood stars present at the ceremony include Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Located in the foothills of the Alps, Lake Como is known for its stunning landscape, breathtaking coasts and colourful villages. It is Italy's most popular lake and is surrounded by picturesque villages that consist of colourful buildings, ancient architecture and gorgeous villas. Some of the better-known villages on Lake Como are Bellagio, Como, Menaggio, Tremezzo and Varenna.

Edited by Manoj Sharma