Mulayam Singh Yadav, wife test positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his party has confirmed. "Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.





Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 14, 2020 His wife Sadhana Gupta has also tested positive for the virus. Both have been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Doctors had earlier conducted the 80-year-old SP founder's coronavirus test after he reported problems in breathing. His son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he's in constant touch with doctors and that his father's condition is normal. "After being COVID-19 positive, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for health recovery. We are in contact with senior doctors and will give information from time to time," he said on Twitter. . - .



- . Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 14, 2020

Uttar Pradesh has reported a consistent rise in coronavirus cases. As of now, total active cases in the state stand at 36,898, while 4,01,306 patients have been recovered. The state has reported 6,507 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.

