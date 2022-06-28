Mumbai building collapse: Death toll rises to 18, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh

At least eighteen people have been found dead after a multi-storey building in Mumbai's Naik Nagar in Kurla East collapsed on Monday night, as per the civic officials, reported news agency PTI.

Around 32 people were rescued from the debris of the fallen building since the tragedy, among which 5 have been admitted to hospital and nine others with minor injuries were discharged after treatment, officials added.

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the persons who were killed, revealed CMO in an official statement.

The expenses for the medical treatment of the injured will be borne by the state government, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed grief at the loss of lives in the building collapse.

The PMO tweet reads, “Pained by the building collapse in Mumbai. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi.”

The PMO tweet also revealed that PM Modi had announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

A team of fire brigades and local cops reached the spot immediately soon after they received the information of the incident to carry out rescue operations. The incident was reported at around midnight, as per the officials.

The search and rescue operations are still underway, they further added.

Impressively, NDRF teams have also rescued two pigeons alive from under the debris nearly 18 hours after the incident.

(With input from agencies)