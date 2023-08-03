Mumbai college denies entry to students wearing burqa; withdraws after protest

A college in Mumbai's Chembur barred girl students from entering the premises while wearing burqa but gave in after a protest by parents and students and intervention by senior police officials.

The security guards at the college asked students to remove their burqas (Islamic veil) before entering on Wednesday as the college has its own uniform, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The move sparked a row as parents of the students also arrived at the college and videos of scenes outside the gate began to circulate, he said. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and discussed the issue with the parents and the college authority.

Meanwhile, the Principal of the college Vidya Gauri Lele, while speaking about the incident, clarified that the college has newly implemented a dress code this year, and that the rules were communicated to the parents well in advance.

Watch: MG Comet, Tiago EV, Hyundai Kona, and more: Here are most affordable EVs in India

Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival offers revealed: Top deals on iPhone 14, OnePlus Nord CE3, Moto Razr 40, & more

“On May 1, we held a meeting with parents to discuss this new dress code policy. We had communicated everything including the ban on burqa, hijab, scarves, and stickers. At the time, everyone had agreed to the dress code. But they are protesting now,” she said, asserting that any girl student who objects to the dress code is free to leave the college, according to an India Today report.

As per the report, Muslim girl students said that they felt uncomfortable leaving the house without a hijab or burqa since it's a religious practice. The students said they were ready to remove the burqa inside the college and sought permission to wear scarves in the classroom.

Watch: Zero Shadow Day in Hyderabad in pics: Know significance of ZSD

Tension was defused after the college management agreed to this. In a statement, the college stated that the girls would be allowed to come to the college wearing burqa, hijab, or scarf, considering their safety and dignity. However, they shall take off the burqa in the washroom before attending classes and wear it again while leaving the classroom in the evening.

A similar ban on hijab in colleges in Karnataka had sparked a controversy last year. The matter later reached the Supreme Court.

Watch: Beijing sees highest rainfall in 140 years, severe floods claim 21 lives; Visuals show the havoc in China’s capital

Watch: Like father, like son: Canada PM Justin Trudeau announces separation from his wife Sophie; Know more about the power couple and their 18-year marriage

Watch: From Zomato delivery agent’s self-made drone for food delivery to firefighting drones being used in China: Will the tech revolution catch on?

Also Read: Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad High Court allows ASI survey; dismisses plea challenging Varanasi court order

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor dazzles in Rahul Mishra’s lehenga at Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW) in association with Reliance Brands