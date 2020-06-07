Mumbai gas leak: BMC says situation under control; 17 fire engines on field

The Brihandmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed the gas-leak situation in Chembur and Chandivali had been brought under control. "17 fire appliances are on the field and are equipped with public announcement system and ready for the response if required," BMC said on Twitter. However, the origin of the smell has still not been traced yet. BMC said the probe was on and it would inform the public about it soon.

Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required. #BMCUpdates https://t.co/ceQmF9Zqyu - Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

Yesterday, the municipal corporation was inundated with complaints of suspected gas leaks from the residents of Chembur, Kanjumarg, Powai, Ghatkopar, Andheri and Vikhroli. Subsequently, it sent 13 fire engines to monitor the situation.

Responding to complaints on Twitter, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, "We've got tweets about a foul smell in Chembur and Chandivali. The BMC disaster control room is locating the source and the Mumbai Fire Brigade is operating as per SoPs."

With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. @mybmc is actively monitoring this situation https://t.co/jOLvZdCfJW - Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 6, 2020

However, Chief Fire Officer PS Rahangdale of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said the smell of leakage of gas was still being felt in the Andheri region. "Total 17 fire engines were deputed for the search of gas leakage and it was announced to not panic. Hazmat vehicles were kept ready for the emergency," Rahangdale added.

