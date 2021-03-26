Mumbai hospital fire: 1 dead, 70 COVID-19 patients evacuated; rescue operation on

A major fire broke out at a hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup at around 12:30 am on Friday. One COVID-19 patient died and 70 others were evacuated. During the time of the incident, more than 70 coronavirus-infected patients were admitted to the hospital.

Reports said two patients died but a BMC control room official said there was confirmation of only one fatality so far.

The rescue operation is underway. At least 23 fire engineers were rushed to the hospital to douse the fire when the incident happened. Currently, the rescued patients have been shifted to a safer refuge area and oxygen support has been made available for them. As per media reports, 30 patients have been shifted to Mulund Jumbo centre, three patients shifted to Fortis Hospital and other patients themselves admitted to different hospitals.

Last night, a fire broke out on the first floor of Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital. The hospital is located inside the mall. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be known. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "I've seen a hospital at the mall for the first time. Action will be taken. 70 patients, including COVID infected, shifted to another hospital."

The incident comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai. On Thursday, the city logged 5,504 new infections, the highest daily count since the pandemic began.

