Mumbai rains: Heavy showers in 11 Maharashtra districts, normal life impacted

Rains have impacted normal life across 11 districts of Maharashtra -- Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur and Aurangabad today, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai. Two ambulances were damaged in Thane district after a tree collapsed in the premises of a hospital.

Around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, a tree crashed two ambulances that were parked in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital premises in Kalwa area, according to Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell (RDMC) Chief Santosh Kadam said. A team of local firemen was rushed to the spot, Kadam added.

Roofs of the two vehicles were damaged and no one was injured in this incident which took place after Thane and Palghar districts reported heavy rain showers. Thane received 76.94mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8:30 am today.

There were complaints related to water-logging from Thane city. Light rains or drizzling may also be reported from Fatehabad, Adampur, Siwani and Loharu in Haryana and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The weather watchdog further stated that areas like Bhadra, Sadulpur, Pilani, Jhunjhunu, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Mahawa and Mahandipur Balaji in Rajasthan are also likely to report light showers in the next 2 hours.

Meanwhile, The IMD has said that many parts of northwest India are likely to report normal to above normal minimum temperatures from December 2021 to February 2022. Below normal maximum temperatures are also likely in some parts of northeast India.

The Met Department also noted that south and northeastern India and some areas along the foothills of the Himalayas are also likely to see normal to above normal minimum temperatures in the upcoming winter season.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to “discuss damage followed by the heavy floods as well as excessive rainfall in Tamil Nadu and to direct the government to announce compensation of Rs 4,626 crore flood relief for affected farmers and people who lost their property.”

