Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm for next 2 days

Mumbai has been receiving sporadic rainfall since Tuesday. According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet weather, the city has received 30 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Borivali and adjoining areas have received intense showers. According to meteorologists, the monsoon has surged again over Konkan, Goa and Mumbai as cyclonic circulation has developed over South Gujarat.

Further, the satellites and radar images captured by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have shown the presence of heavy clouds over the city. The weather agency has projected severe thunderstorm in next two days.

"Severe thunderstorm currently over Mumbai and nearby areas, as indicated by latest satellite & radar images."



India Meteorological Department (IMD): Severe thunderstorm currently over Mumbai and nearby areas, as indicated by latest satellite & radar images. pic.twitter.com/ZK2DqgvD2p ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Several pockets of Mumbai, like Thane, Navi Mumbai witnessed heavy shower on September 19.

Also read: Mumbai rains: Heavy rains expected in next 24 hours; four-story building collapses

Also read: Mumbai rains updates: Despite heavy rainfall warning, most city areas remain dry