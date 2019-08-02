Mumbai rains: Wall collapses in Chandivali; three feared trapped under debris

A wall has collapsed in a chawl at Chandivali farm in Mumbai on Friday afternoon at around 12:20 p.m. At least three people are feared trapped under the debris in Chandivali of Sakinaka area. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and a fire brigade team have reached the spot.

Mumbai has seen five days of continuous rain. According to weather agencies, Mumbai including its western and eastern suburbs witnessed over 100 mm of rain, in the last 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rainfall in the city for next 48 hours.



Mumbai: One died after a wall collapsed in a housing society in Sakinaka, today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/4qTKX7Efy5 ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

According to private weather forecaster Skymet weather, in July, Mumbai has recorded 1,451 mm of rainfall. The city is expected to break the record of 2014 (1,468.5 mm) anytime today, according to Skymet.

