Mumbai water cut: No water supply on January 30-31; Check list of affected areas

Mumbai will face a 24-hour water cut today and tomorrow i.e. on 30-31 January, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The civic authority has stated repair works on pipelines as the reason behind water cut. The pipelines that connect to the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant are being repaired. Majority of Mumbai receives water from the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant.

In an official statement, BMC has urged Mumbaikars to store water in advance and use it sparingly and judiciously. "The hydraulic engineer's department has proposed to make connectivity of new 4000 mm dia inlet trunk main live with 1910 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Bhandup Complex on 30, 31 January," the official order read.

The order added that the arrangement is necessary to ensure inflow to WTP in the event of burst/ leakages on old transmission system/old tunnel. It further stated that Mumbai will have to face the supply cut from 29 January-4 February.

As per BMC, wards including G North, S West, N West, L West, K East, K West, P South, P North, R South, R Central, R North, H East, H West will have no water supply.

G South and G North areas like Mahim West, Dadar West, Prabhadevi, and Matunga West will see 25 per cent water cut.

In Dharavi there will no supply in the evening of 30 January and morning of 31 January. The area usually gets water supply between 4-9 in morning and evening.



