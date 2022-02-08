Mumbai will be unlocked by end of month, says mayor amid dip in COVID cases

In what comes as a relief to several Mumbaikars, mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that the authorities have decided to unlock Mumbai by end of this month (February), as reported by news agency ANI.

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," Pedenekar said to reporters.

The announcement comes amid the city witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases for the past several days. Mumbai had reported only 356 fresh cases on Monday - the lowest daily spike since December 21.

Last year, on December 21, when the third wave of the pandemic began according to a senior official, Mumbai had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection. On January 7 2022, the city reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases.

The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll at 16,654, as per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin. Mumbai also reported five deaths during the day. Currently, 1,407 beds in various hospitals out of the total 37,116 beds remain occupied by patients suffering from COVID-19.

With 949 patients being discharged during the day, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Mumbai rose to 1,027,093 as of Monday, leaving the city with 5,139 active cases. Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 98 per cent, the bulletin said.

As per Shashank Joshi, member, state task force, the Omicron wave has been more contagious but less severe. Around 95 per cent of Mumbaikars are fully vaccinated and most people have been exposed to the virus means the cases will drop lower soon. Joshi, in addition to this, also cautioned that people should continue wearing masks, avoid crowding for a few more months.

The city’s neighbouring district, Thane reported around 50 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 41 days. Thane also reported one death. On Monday, Maharashtra reported a total of 24 fatalities across the state, the lowest in three weeks.

