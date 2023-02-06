'Music in the family continues': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares a video of his mother and son's music performance

Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, recently shared an adorable video on his Twitter account, which is going viral for all the right reasons. On Thursday, Kamath shared a video from his account where his mother and son can be seen performing together on stage. While his mother was seen playing the Veena, his son can be seen playing the Mridungam at a Carnatic music festival.

In the viral video, Nithin Kamath's 'ajji’ is sitting on stage with other musicians and playing the Veena. Her grandson Kiaan is also sitting nearby and playing Mridungam. Internet users are delighted to see the video and have all praise for 'ajji’ and Kiaan.

He captioned the video, “Ajji on the Veena performing with grandson Kiaan on the Mridungam. Ajji ensuring Carnatic music in the family continues to the next generation.”

Ajji on the Veena performing with grandson Kiaan on the Mridungam. Ajji ensuring Carnatic music in the family continues to the next generation. pic.twitter.com/E7hvqugk7f February 5, 2023

“Kudos, glad to see the duo on stage,” one user wrote.

Kudos, glad to see the duo on stage — T S Niranjan (@tsniranjan) February 6, 2023

👏👏👏 — Bhanu Mishra (@BhanuMi14658053) February 6, 2023

Grandparents are the best Gurus for their grandchildren — Swaroop Kulkarni (@SwaroopKulkarn4) February 5, 2023

The post has, by far, generated 127.5K views.