'Devastated, truly disturbed': Anoushka Shankar calls out airline for mishandling of her sitar

Shankar added that the sitar is not only a means for her to perform in front of an audience but also a deeply personal possession.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 4, 2025 11:24 AM IST
'Devastated, truly disturbed': Anoushka Shankar calls out airline for mishandling of her sitarSoon after her video went viral, netizens were quick to share their takes. 

Acclaimed musician Anoushka Shankar recently took to social media to call out Air India after discovering damage to her sitar following a recent flight. In a video posted on Instagram, she said the instrument arrived with visible cracks, despite a sturdy case and an extra handling fee. 

The international sitar virtuoso, who is the daughter of legendary sitarist Pandit Ravi Shankar, said she discovered the issue when she picked up her sitar to play and found it out of tune. "This was my first time flying Air India in a long time. You're the country this music belongs to. This is the first time anything like this has happened to my instrument in 15 or 17 years."

Questioning the airline, she said: "How have you done this? I have special cases, you charge a handling fee and yet you've done this?"

Sharing her ordeal, she wrote: "Devastated and truly disturbed by @airindia’s treatment of my sitar. How on earth does damage like this happen without willful disregard? It feels especially sad given that I’ve flown Air India after a long time, and it seems an Indian instrument can’t be safe with them- after all the thousands of flights taken on other airlines without even a peg going out of tune (sic)."

Soon after her video went viral, netizens were quick to share their takes. 

"Oh no. This is just terrible (sic)," Sushant Divgikar, also known as Rani KoHEnur on social media, wrote. Singer and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson wrote, "Oh my love! This is heartbreaking. I’m so so sorry (sic)."

A third user said, "This is absolutely AWFUL!! I am so terribly sorry this happened!!! Holding you - and your precious, precious sitar - close in my heart. Unbelievable negligence by Air India … unconscionable (sic)."

"Hollly what nowww!???? My heart was racing… this has to go public… literally the unteenth time i’m seeing stories like this from them," another user commented. 

Published on: Dec 4, 2025 11:24 AM IST
