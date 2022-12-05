'My family, small children are alone': Singer Lucky Ali claims 'land mafia' encroaching his Bengaluru farm

On October 4, singer Lucky Ali alleged that Bengaluru-based "land mafia" is encroaching on his farm in Karnataka and "forcibly and illegally" entering his property in Kenchenahalli, Yelahanka. Ali shared the text of his complaint letter to the Karnataka police chief on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, Ali wrote, "My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri they are misusing state resources for their personal gain.”

According to his complaint, the "land mafia" is forcibly and illegally entering his farm and not even showing the necessary documents. He claimed that his family has owned the land for the past 50 years and that others are trying to encroach on it.

Ali identified Sudhir Reddy as the main person who is trying to encroach on the land. He also mentioned that Sudhir's wife, Rohini Sindhuri, is an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer. According to the singer, the couple is misusing government resources for personal gain.

Ali further added that the local police are not offering him any kind of help even after being asked for so many times. He even asserted that they are the ones aiding the intruders. The musician also expressed his worry about his family and young children who are stranded on the farm by themselves.

Ali said, "My family and small children are alone on the farm". He further said that he could not meet the state police chief before leaving for Dubai where he is currently for work. "I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land.”

Lucky Ali urged the police to intervene and assist him before the final court hearing on December 7.