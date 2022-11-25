‘My first mentor was my babuji's boss’: What Vedanta's Anil Agarwal told London School of Economics' students

Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s chairman Anil Agrawal shared an important ‘success mantra’ with the students of London School of Economics. While addressing the London School of Economics' students, Agarwal spoke about how he built his massive businesses, found his right mentor and dealt with failures.

In a LinkedIn post, he wrote, “ The students wanted to know about my ‘success mantra’ - how I built my businesses, how I found my right mentor, how I dealt with failures… all of these could not be covered in a few hours but one thing I shared was my belief about what has brought me to where I am today. It is the will to try, keep trying, and keep failing until you don’t. If you need to break the wall, you break it till the last piece of brick is broken.”

“Not having the perfect plan should never be the reason why you don’t shake hands with your potential partners, rejection from the first one should not stop you from calling the next one, and humility will help you find your dream mentor in every walk of life,” he further added.

During his discussion with students, he recalled how he found his mentor in his father’s boss and then in his school teacher and finally with the youngsters who keep teaching him something new everyday.

“As someone who grew up in rural India with just basic knowledge of duniyadaari, I found my first mentor in my babuji’s boss, second in my school teacher, and now, in all of you, the youngsters who teach me something new every day,” he added.

Agarwal started the post by saying that he was ecstatic to speak to the students of London School of Economics. “Many of you know me to be the first Indian at LSE (London Stock Exchange), but yesterday I had the privilege to be at the other LSE - London School of Economics.”

He also hoped that the future of this world will be much better than what it is now. “So here I am, filled with the ‘spirit of the student’ and ready to learn from you, hoping that together we will leave the world better than it is…”

