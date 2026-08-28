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'My heart goes out to grieving families’: Anupam Kher expresses grief over Nepal floods

'My heart goes out to grieving families’: Anupam Kher expresses grief over Nepal floods

The actor said it was difficult to comprehend how people could lose everything they owned within moments. He also appealed to the international community to come forward with urgent assistance.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 2:31 PM IST
'My heart goes out to grieving families’: Anupam Kher expresses grief over Nepal floodsThe 71-year-old actor extended his prayers beyond Nepal, expressing concern for people affected across the border in Tibet as well.

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has expressed deep sorrow and shock over the devastating flash floods in Nepal, describing the visuals emerging from the disaster-hit region as “horrifying” and heartbreaking.

Kher shared a video and an emotional note on Instagram, offering prayers for those who lost their lives and expressing solidarity with families facing uncertainty in the aftermath of the floods. He also appealed to the international community to come forward with urgent assistance.

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Words are absolutely worthless

In his message, Kher said he was deeply saddened by the scale of destruction caused by the sudden floods.

“I pray for Nepal! Deeply saddened and horrified by the devastation caused by the sudden floods in Nepal. Lives lost. Families torn apart. Homes washed away. Helpless animals caught in the destruction,” he wrote.

MUST READ | Fresh crisis: Nepal issues flood warning after dam burst in Tibet, halts rescue work

The actor said it was difficult to comprehend how people could lose everything they owned within moments. Expressing helplessness while watching the visuals, he added, “What words can comfort someone who has lost a loved one? My heart goes out to the grieving families and to everyone living through this fear and uncertainty.”

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A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher also spoke about the destruction of homes, property, agricultural fields and animal life. In his video message, he called the situation “terrible” and said that the frightening visuals coming from Nepal told a story of immense devastation.

Prayers for Nepal and Tibet

The 71-year-old actor extended his prayers beyond Nepal, expressing concern for people affected across the border in Tibet as well.

“May those still waiting for help be reached. May those searching for their loved ones find them safe. And may those who have lost everything find support, shelter and a hand to hold,” Kher said.

DON'T MISS | Himalayan disaster: No warning, no trigger. What triggered the deadly Nepal-Tibet floods?

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He urged people around the world to respond to the disaster with compassion and urgency, stressing that those affected should not feel abandoned during the crisis.

Kher said that while words may not be enough in the face of such devastation, individuals can still provide emotional support and encourage others to help. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian government in assisting those affected and expressed sympathy for communities impacted across the wider Himalayan region.

Nepal & China tragedy death toll

The disaster has killed more than 470 people and left over 1,500 missing across the region, as per a report by Associated Press. In Nepal, officials confirmed the national death toll climbed to 469. Emergency crews rushed scores of injured survivors to regional hospitals, while more than 3,000 people were airlifted by rescue teams.

Information remained scarce on the Chinese side of the border. State media broadcast images of village evacuations and highlighted leadership-led relief operations, confirming that the death toll on their side had risen to five.

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 2:31 PM IST
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