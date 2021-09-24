Myntra’s ‘Big Fashion Festival’ set to begin on Oct 3; Check out details

Myntra on Friday announced the arrival of its 'Big Fashion Festival', for fashion, lifestyle and beauty products, across categories. The event is slated to be held between October 3 and 10. The upcoming edition of 'Big Fashion Festival' will have a selection from around 7,000 brands.

During the event, the shoppers will be able to buy products from brands such as BIBA, W, Libas Anouk. According to the statement released by Myntra, the e-commerce platform expects over 1.1 million first-time shoppers to shop during the event.

The statement noted, "This time, more brands than ever before, offer the best of popular domestic and international brands including Mango, H&M, PUMA, Marks & Spencer, along with a focus on regional festive ensembles".

Myntra will provide many benefits for first-time shoppers including coupons worth Rs 1.000, free shipping for a month and more, explained the platform.

Early access for 'Myntra Insiders' will commence from midnight on October 1 with deals from brands such as Puma, Vero Moda, Roadster Life Co., Nike, Levi's and more. The 'Play & Earn' feature will allow users to be able to play games and redeem their stars to get attractive rewards, the company said in the statement.

Speaking about the 'Big Fashion Festival', Amar Nagaram, CEO Myntra, said, "The upcoming edition of the Big Fashion Festival, is slated to be a never-before festive shopping experience to shoppers across the country, with the largest selection at best value offers. There are many new brands across categories and have put up the best edition of the marquee event, which is the most awaited and sought-after by both shoppers and brands alike. We are delighted to usher in the festive season with the Big Fashion Festival and make this year's festive shopping the most memorable one for our growing customer base."

