Nagpur Holi horror: 4-year-old boy suffers severe burns after grandmother throws boiling water

A four-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Nagpur district sustained serious burn injuries after his grandmother allegedly poured boiling water on him during Holi celebrations, police said.

The incident took place on March 3 in the Aramshin locality of the Koradi area and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

According to police officials, the child, identified as Om Harish Wange, was playing outside his house with a spray bottle containing colour as part of the festival celebrations.

During this, he playfully sprayed paint on his grandmother. Angered by this, the woman identified as Sindhu Thackeray allegedly reacted by throwing boiling water from a bucket onto the child. The water had reportedly been heated using wood from a Holi bonfire preparation nearby.

The boy suffered severe burns, mainly on the lower part of his body, and was rushed to a private hospital in Nagpur for treatment. Doctors reportedly estimated that the child had sustained around 45 percent burn injuries.

Police said the disturbing episode was recorded on CCTV and the footage has since circulated widely on social media. Authorities have begun the process of registering a case against the woman and further investigation is underway.