Travel time between Ghaziabad to Noida Airport may go down to 40 minutes. Details here

The proposed Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is expected to significantly improve connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR), with travel time between Ghaziabad and the upcoming Noida International Airport likely to be reduced to around 40 minutes.

The project, currently in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, is being planned as the fourth Namo Bharat corridor and aims to offer a fast, efficient and sustainable transport option for commuters.

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According to news agency PTI, the 72.44-km corridor is estimated to cost around ₹ 20,640 crore and will connect Ghaziabad with Noida, Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region and Jewar Airport.

Project in DPR stage

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Managing Director Shalabh Goel confirmed that the project is currently under planning. "Ghaziabad-Jewar and Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon corridors are in the DPR stage as of now," Goel told PTI.

The proposed corridor is part of NCRTC's broader vision to strengthen regional connectivity through a network of high-speed Namo Bharat trains linking major economic and residential hubs across the NCR.

12 stations on the route

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The proposed rapid rail corridor will feature 12 stations and two depots, one at each end of the alignment. The stations are planned at Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad South, Greater Noida West Sector IV, Greater Noida West Sector II, Knowledge Park V, Surajpur, Pari Chowk, Ecotech VI, Dankaur, YEIDA North Sector 18, YEIDA Central Sector 21 and Jewar Airport.

These stations are expected to improve connectivity for residents and businesses across Noida, Greater Noida and the rapidly developing YEIDA region.

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Travel at speed

The Namo Bharat corridor is being designed for a maximum operational speed of 180 kmph, allowing passengers to travel between Ghaziabad and Noida International Airport in approximately 40 to 50 minutes. The faster travel time is expected to ease dependence on road transport while reducing traffic congestion and improving access to the airport.

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Metro connectivity

The new corridor will also integrate with the Delhi Metro network, enabling commuters to switch conveniently from the Red Line at Ghaziabad to the Namo Bharat service. This multimodal integration is expected to make travel smoother for passengers heading towards Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar Airport.