Nando's India launches its first-ever cloud kitchen in Bengaluru

South African restaurant chain Nando's on Monday launched its "state-of-the-art" cloud kitchen in Sarjapur, in Bengaluru. Nando's is expanding its delivery business with its first-ever cloud kitchen in India after finding success in London. The cloud kitchen will enable customers to order takeout and receive home deliveries.

Nando's already hosts three restaurants in Bengaluru. Nando's, in an official statement, said that the brand aims to cater to the multi-cultural food palette of the city where a major chunk of the food lovers is willing to experiment with fusion food, apart from regular cuisines.

Nando's cloud kitchen model has been introduced by the brand to replicate the fine dining food experience at home. Nando's India is planning to further propel the new business model across the rest of India in coming months, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the major development, Sameer Bhasin, CEO Nando's India said, "It has been our endeavor to serve our customers the best of Nando's experience. This launch is a step forward in making our service seamlessly accessible to the citizen of Bengaluru. We want to cover more geography and are looking forward to an improved engagement with our patrons."

With the cloud kitchen, the brand will make sure to satiate the customer's palette with super-fast delivery of food. Vishal Gupta, CFO Nando's India said, "We wanted to make our world-famous PERi PERi chicken available to the citizen of Bengaluru, and at the comfort of their home. This channel was a great opportunity to achieve this goal. This launch will bolster our reach and response to our patrons in the city."

Nando's India explained that the concept of cloud kitchen was well strategised and implemented to continue serving the customers without compromising quality and hygiene. The brand is now on an expansion mode and is poised to serve one of the biggest online food ordering cities in India. The brand looks forward to serving its customers with well sanitised kitchen area and fully vaccinated food production and management staff, the company's statement said.