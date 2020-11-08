NCB raids film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's residence in Mumbai, issues summons

In an ongoing crackdown on Bollywood's drug nexus, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday conducted raids at producer Firoz Nadiadwala's residence. The anti-drugs agency has summoned the film producer, while it questioned her wife today.

The NCB recovered drugs from his house when he was not present. However, his wife was present at the residence and was taken away by the NCB team for interrogation.

Additionally, the anti-drug agency conducted raids at Malad, Lokhandwala, Kharghar, Andheri and Koparkhairane, according to news agency ANI said. It added that hat one peddler has also been nabbed by the NCB on the intervening night of 7 and 8 November.

Nadiadwala has produced films like Welcome, Phir Hera Pheri, Awara Pagal Deewana, and many more.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos Demetriades, who was arrested in connection with a drug case by the NCB, was granted bail by a special court on Friday. However, the agency took Agisilaos into custody again in relation to another drug case.

