NCB raids rave party on cruise ship near Mumbai, Bollywood superstar's son among likely detained

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a rave party onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. During the raid on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, a team of NCB officials seized various illegal drugs such as cocaine, hashish, and MDMA.

Around 10 persons including the son of a Bollywood superstar were detained for allegedly being part of the rave party, sources told India Today.

The party began once the ship had left the coast of Mumbai and reached mid-sea. Following this, NCB officials present on the ship detained individuals who were seen openly consuming illegal drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, NCB officials led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the ship disguised as passengers on Saturday. The raid was underway for over seven hours and is still ongoing.

Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede and his team took all the detainees to the NCB office in South Mumbai. They will soon be sent for medical examination to a nearby government hospital, said NCB officials to ascertain whether they had consumed drugs.

The rave party was organised onboard Cordelia Cruises' Empress Ship from October 2 to October 4. It was to be a 'musical voyage' with a hundred tickets on sale.

It was also revealed that several people who had come to Mumbai from another state to travel in the ship were not allowed to board citing a reason that their server was not working. The event was allegedly overbooked leading to several people being left stranded and unable to board the ship.