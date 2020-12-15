NCB summons Arjun Rampal again in 'Bollywood drug case'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has yet again summoned actor Arjun Rampal in connection with the 'Bollywood drug case,' which came out as a supplementary issue to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Rampal has been called by the NCB to its office on December 16 for further interrogation. While NCB has already questioned Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades, the bureau has also arrested Gabriella's brother in connection to the case.

Rampal and Demetriades were grilled for about two days in November, ahead of which NCB officials had even raided the former's house on November 10. The search conducted at Rampal's residence in Bandra led to the seizing of electronic gadgets, as well as some medicines that lie restricted under the NDPS Act. Demetriades, on the other hand, was questioned on two occasions.

NCB brought in Rampal and Demetriades for questioning after arresting the latter's brother - Agisialos Demetriades in another case involving drugs, wherein the bureau seized small quantities of hashish along with some Alprazolam tablets. After having found out that Agisialos has links with many Bollywood celebrities, the NCB decided to include his case in their current investigation on Bollywood.

Omega Godwin, a Nigerian national who was arrested for supplying cocaine in Mumbai, had named Agisialos during his questioning, leading to the latter being on NCB's radar.

As per NCB's statement, Agisilaos was dealing in a variety of drugs, with digital evidence revealing his links with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda - both of whom are linked with Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik.NCB has been investigating the supposed drug-angle in actor Rajput's demise months on now, and has also questioned big names in the industry like those of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan regarding the same.