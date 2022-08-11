NCR schools switch to online classes amid rising cases of Hand, Foot & Mouth disease. What is HFMD?

The National Capital Region (NCR) has seen a sudden rise in the cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease, following which the schools have decided to educate parents about the viral infection that is spreading rapidly among primary class students.

A few schools have reportedly issued advisories to parents, while a few others have conducted orientation sessions to spread the knowhow about the diseases, which mainly affect kids below the age of 10.

What is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

According to WebMD.com, Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is most common in children, wherein they get sores called ulcers inside or around the mouth, rashes, and blisters on hands, feet, legs, and back. It can be very painful, and mainly affects children in the summer of the fall season.

Some common symptoms are:

Fever

Sore throat

Blisters, which are very painful, around the tongue area

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Flat spots or sores on their knees, elbows, or buttocks

Is it contagious?

Triggered by coxsackievirus a16 and enterovirus 71, the disease can be highly contagious in the first week. So, doctors advise the affected to stay at home with minimal exposure to other family members.

It can spread through nose and throat discharges, saliva, or other secretions of the infected child. Therefore, complete isolation is recommended.

Treatment and precautions

There's no specific treatment for the viral disease. Therefore, precautionary measures, such as frequent hand-washing, isolation of the patient, and avoiding close contact with the infected are recommended as the affected children may sometimes spread the virus to others for days or weeks after the symptoms go away.

Steps taken by NCR schools

As a preacutionary measure, some schools in Noida and Greater Noida have switched back to online teaching mode for primary standards. Though many schools have said that the state authorities have not issued any specific guidelines to check the spread of the disease.

Sushil Sharma, CMO, Gautam Budh Nagar, reportedly said that none of the schools have reported any case so far. The state government too has not issued any directive in this regard.

School authorities have said that the parents have been educated about the disease and have been asked to inform the class teacher if a student gets infected. If a child has healed before the noted contagious period of 7 days, he should produce a medical prescription after consulting a doctor stating that he/she is fit to rejoin, as per the advisory.