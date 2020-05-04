NDMC to pay Rs 15 lakh compensation in case of employee death due to coronavirus

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh in case of an on-duty death of its employees due to coronavirus. The compensation will be provided to the heirs of all the employees including contractual and daily workers, NDMC said in a statement. "Though NDMC is adopting measures to safeguard its employees from COVID-19, it has been felt necessary to assure financial help to their family members in case of death due to COVID-19 attributable to duty, so that such workers are able to serve NDMC in such difficult times," NDMC added. However, the employees not attending duties will not be given the compensation benefit.

The compensation will be given to all the eligible cases, after screening by a committee, for a 3-month period from the date of the issue of the order. The municipal corporation hasn't stipulated an age limit for fulfilling a criterion for engagement. The claim will be submitted by the concessionaire after checking the credentials of the worker and family members to HoD concerned in case of the outsourced workers.

Meanwhile, nine more people, including doctors and contacts of coronavirus patients at NDMC-run hospitals, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. Three doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and as many doctors from Kasturba Hospital tested positive, said an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC). The husbands of two nurses working at the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital tested positive. NDMC said it will take strict action against its employee who violated quarantine protocols and came to work. India's coronavirus tally has touched 42,533, including 1,373 deaths and 11,707 cured or discharged.

