Nearly 44% rural Indians willing to pay for COVID-19 vaccine; 51% call it 'China's conspiracy'

Nearly 44 per cent of Indians, living in rural areas, are willing to pay for the coronavirus vaccine. Only two-third of 44 per cent said they can pay up to Rs 500 for two doses of the vaccine, whenever it is available.

However, 36 per cent of rural Indians do not want to pay for the vaccine, according to a survey conducted by Gaon Connection.

At least 51 per cent of the respondents called the coronavirus crisis a 'conspiracy by China' and about 18 per cent saw it as the government's failure. Nearly 20 per cent said they consider it an 'act of God', 22 percent blamed the negligence of the people for the pandemic and 18 per cent did not share any view.

As many as 6,040 people across 60 districts in 16 states and one union territory were surveyed between December 1 and December 10 by the Gaon Connection.

They covered the following states and union territories: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir.

Overall, 15 per cent of the total 6,040 respondent households reported at least one person in their household/friend circle tested positive for COVID-19.

When asked if they had to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine, who in their household/family would they vaccinate first, the three most selected options were: old parents (33.3 per cent), children (26.5 per cent) and the main earner of the family (16 per cent).

The majority of the rural respondent households suggested prioritising doctors and nurses for administering the COVID-19 vaccine, followed by frontline health workers, sanitation workers, and police personnel.

The survey also found that COVID-19 pandemic has also changed the food habits of rural citizens with almost 70 per cent of respondents (of the 54 percent total respondents who said they consumed non-veg food items) saying they had stopped eating outside food.

