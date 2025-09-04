'Need a deep pocket': Russian woman says ₹2 lakh a month to survive in Gurugram, netizens react

A video by a Russian woman living in India has gone viral after she claimed her basic expenses in Gurugram add up to over ₹2 lakh a month. In the clip, she says one needs a “deep pocket” to live comfortably in India.

Viktoriia Kovan, who has been in India for the past two years, shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Real facts, prepare your pockets to maintain a good lifestyle in Gurgaon.” The video begins with the line: “They say life in India is soooo cheap… Also, my basic monthly expenses in Gurugram.”

She listed her monthly spending as: ₹1.2 lakh for accommodation, ₹1,000 per ride for Uber Black, ₹15,000 on electricity, ₹30,000 on shopping, ₹20,000 on medicines, and ₹40,000 on groceries.

The post quickly drew reactions online, with some users claiming that she was exaggerating and that Gurugram is not that expensive. One user commented, “120000 for flat!??? You live in heaven or something?? Need a room tour ASAP.” To this, Kovan replied she lives in a 1BHK apartment and insisted her claims were true.

Some social media users accused her of exaggerating. Responding to criticism, she clarified: “Guys, I’m not complaining, just giving facts. That to maintain a good lifestyle you need to prepare your pockets.”

Others suggested she was making “active choices” rather than showing “baseline expenses.” A user wrote, “Maybe take a regular Uber instead of a black? Find an apartment with lower rent if it’s too high? Most of these seem like active choices.” Kovan responded: “I don’t want to reduce my costs; I’m just telling the facts.”

When asked about spending ₹20,000 on medicines, she said it was due to “air pollution.” Another user argued, “None of these expenses are ‘basic’. 1.5L on a 1bhk and 40k for groceries? If you choose to live extravagantly, that’s on you, ma’am.”

Defending herself, Kovan replied: “I clearly wrote ‘my basic expenses’. It’s about my experience in India.”