Neeraj Chopra clinches victory at Bengaluru Classic with 86.18-m throw amid star-studded line-up

Neeraj Chopra emerged victorious at the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru, securing the top position with a best throw of 86.18 metres, achieved in his third attempt. Kenya’s Julius Yego claimed second place, while Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage finished third. Chopra began the competition with a foul on his first attempt but regained composure with a strong performance in the second round, comfortably crossing the 80-metre mark.

Chopra maintained his lead through the fifth round with a throw of 84.07 metres, despite recording a foul in the fourth. His third attempt — an impressive 86.18-metre effort — had earlier reclaimed the top spot from Rumesh Pathirage. Prior to that, he had briefly led in the second round with a throw of 82.99 metres.

After winning, Chopra said, "...Last few days have been hard for me. It also made me feel a bit weird that the competition is in my name. I am happy that I can keep the medal and trophy from the first edition at home..."

The throwing order for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 was announced ahead of the event, with India’s Sahil Silwal opening the competition and Neeraj Chopra throwing last, in the 12th position. All athletes were formally introduced to the spectators, with Chopra receiving the loudest applause—an overwhelming reception that visibly moved the Olympic champion.

Prior to the commencement of the event, Chopra expressed that he was not burdened by expectations, affirming that his primary focus was on delivering his best performance. Held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, the event showcased some of the world’s top javelin throwers and delivered a series of thrilling moments.

The competition was jointly organised by JSW Sports and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Originally scheduled to be held in Panchkula, Haryana — Chopra’s home state — the event was later relocated to Bengaluru. The venue, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, also serves as the home ground for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC, which is owned by JSW Sports.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic was accorded 'Gold Status' by World Athletics, classifying it among the elite global track and field events. Among those competing alongside Chopra were Curtis Thompson (USA), Martin Konecny (Czechia), Julius Yego (Kenya), Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), Thomas Roehler (Germany), Sachin Yadav (India), Sahil Silwal (India), Rohit Yadav (India), and Yashvir Singh (India).

Originally slated to compete, Grenada’s Anderson Peters and India’s Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena were both ruled out due to injury. Paris Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also did not participate. Earlier this year, Neeraj Chopra addressed Nadeem’s absence following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 26 tourists.