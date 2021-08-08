Neeraj Chopra's historic win: Cash rewards pour in for India's Olympic Gold medallist; check out details

Neeraj Chopra made India proud after he won the men's javelin at the Tokyo Olympics, bagging India's first Olympic athletic gold.

Chopra, 23, managed a winning throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt, becoming the second Indian to win individual gold and the first to get a track-and-field medal for the country in Olympics

To celebrate his historic win, several brands and politicians have announced cash rewards and other awards and perks for the star javelin thrower.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Rs 6 crore for the 23-year-old athlete from the state, a class I category state government job and a plot of land at concessional rates. "We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants. He will be given a plot with 50% concession, like other players," he added.

Punjab government also declared a special cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the young athlete. Moreover, Manipur Cabinet extended a reward of Rs 1 crore to the Olympics gold medallist, according to a tweet by CM N Biren Singh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the star javelin thrower. Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings declared a reward of Rs 1 crore.

IndiGo airlines announced that it will offer unlimited free travel to Chopra for a period of one year. Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra also promised to gift Neeraj Chopra a brand new Mahindra XUV700, the industrialist said in a tweet on Saturday.

Chopra signed off with the second gold medal by an Indian in the individual category of the Olympic Games after Abhinav Bindra from Punjab, won the gold medal in the shooting event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: India basks in Neeraj Chopra's golden glow; records best ever medal haul

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings announces Rs 1 crore reward for Neeraj Chopra